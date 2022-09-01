Man accused of killing wife in Hidalgo charged with murder

A man accused of killing his wife was charged with murder in Hidalgo Municipal Court Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to a domestic disturbance Tuesday at a home on the 2300 block of East Monterrey Avenue, where they found the body of 42-year-old Edna Rivera.

"Officers arrived at location and made contact with family members who stated that their dad had killed their mother," according to a news release from the Hidalgo Police Department.

Police found the body inside the home and secured the scene until the Hidalgo County Crime Scene specialists arrived to process the scene.

During the investigation, police learned the husband, identified as 46-year-old Luis Antonio Rivera, left the scene in his wife's vehicle.

Luis Rivera was arrested Wednesday in Rio Grande City.

