Man accused of stabbing, killing friend in Mission indicted

The man accused of stabbing and killing his friend in February has been indicted and is facing a murder charge.

Juan Jose Polanco, 54, is scheduled to be arraigned in Edinburg on July 31 at 9 a.m. where he will issue a plea of guilty or not guilty, according to court records.

RELATED STORY: Suspect arraigned in connection with Mission murder

Polanco is currently still in custody on a $1 million bond.

Polanco was arrested on Feb. 25 after calling Mission police on himself and saying he "thought he may have killed" his friend.

Mission police said they found 44-year-old Jose Calendario Moreno dead at a home on Nueces Street; he was stabbed to death.

Police say Polanco may have been under the influence of drugs when he was arrested.