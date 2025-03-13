Man accused of stabbing woman near Edinburg charged, issued restraining order
The man accused of stabbing a woman and leading law enforcement on a vehicle pursuit has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault.
Luis Gonzalez Jr., 22, was arraigned on Thursday. He was issued a $350,000 bond and given a restraining order against the female victim. The restraining order says he cannot be within 1,000 feet of her.
RELATED STORY: Suspect in custody following stabbing, police chase near Edinburg
Gonzalez allegedly stabbed the victim during a domestic dispute.
According to a news release, Gonzalez became aggressive when authorities arrived and resisted arrest. He then fled the scene in a vehicle, but was eventually apprehended.
Gonzalez remains at the Hidalgo County Jail.
