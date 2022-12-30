Man arrested in connection with Christmas hit-and-run near Brownsville

A man is accused of running over another man on Christmas morning and dragging his body several hundred feet, according to a news release.

Investigators with the Cameron County Sheriff's Office arrested for Arturo Esparza Aguilar Wednesday in connection with the incident, according to a news release.

Deputies with the sheriff's office responded to the 2600 block of Avenida Carlos on Christmas Day in reference to a hit-and-run accident. Upon arrival, deputies located a 31-year-old male laying in the middle of the street.

Medical assistance was immediately requested, and the male was rushed to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries, the news release from the sheriff's office stated.

After a joint investigation with the Texas Department of Public Safety, Aguilar was identified as the suspect who dragged the victim approximately 500 feet on the roadway after being struck by Aguilar and his motor vehicle, the release stated.

Aguilar was taken into custody on a charge of aggravated assault with a motor vehicle and is in custody pending his arraignment hearing