Man arrested in connection with domestic dispute in McAllen

A man was arrested after reports of suspicious activities and unconfirmed screaming were made to McAllen police, according to a news release.

McAllen police released surveillance footage of two people at the 6500 block of North 8th Street who were reported as suspicious and unknown to residents.

The news release said 40-year-old Jose Luis Garcia was arrested on a charge of assault after he was identified as one of two people in the footage involved in a domestic disturbance on Wednesday.

The victim in the disturbance was reported to have minor bodily injuries as a result of the dispute, according to the news release.

Garcia is currently in police custody.