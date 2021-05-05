Man arrested in rural Edinburg homicide investigation

A 20-year-old Edinburg man accused of shooting and killing a man earlier this week has been charged with murder, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

Gerardo Gonzalez, 20, was arrested Wednesday in connection with the shooting death of Salvador Sanchez, 22.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Hidalgo County sheriff: Man found dead with gunshot wound in rural Edinburg

Deputies found Sanchez's body with a gunshot wound Monday night after responding to reports of gunshots on the 12000 block of Avenida Dulce.

Sheriff’s deputies found blood stains on a vehicle parked on the roadway, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

“Upon further investigation, the lifeless body of a male was found in the trunk of the car,” the news release stated. “Sanchez, appeared to have suffered an apparent gunshot wound.”

Gonzalez was identified as the suspect who shot Sanchez during an altercation and was arrested in Brownsville early Wednesday morning.

Gonzalez was charged with first-degree murder and had his bond set at $2 million. He remain in custody, jail records show.

Those who wish to anonymously report any information on the crime are urged to call the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers Hotline at 956-668-8477.

This story has been updated throughout.