Man attacked by bees at bus stop in Brownsville, experts warn it's that time of year bees become aggressive

A Brownsville man is recovering after being stung several times by Africanized Honey Bees while waiting for a bus.

It happened on Saturday on St. Charles Street near 1st Street.

"Our medic unit responded and got the patient as it progressed. One of my medics got stung by a bee, and he called us," Brownsville Fire Department Lt. Rodrigo Rangel said.

The bus stop is in front of an abandoned home where the fire department says the bees were living.

Lt. Rangel was one of the first responders on scene. He says the man mentioned hearing a lawn mower before being attacked.

"Apparently he mentioned that somebody was cutting grass and that might have aggravated the bees and him being the closest thing, that's why they attacked him," Rangel said.

Brownsville firefighters had to remove some of the home's siding to reach the bees. They also called the health department to smoke the swarm and remove the bees.

Lt. Rangel says this is the third bee call he has responded to this summer.

Bee expert Devin Johnson says she is not surprised because the summer months are when bees are on alert.

"We are going to see the most defensive bees coming in at the end of July and mid-August because it's so hot, it kills the flowers and if there is no food out there they start to get worried," R9 Hive and Honey co-owner Devin Johnston said.

Before mowing the lawn, or do any work that may startle the bees this summer, check your surroundings first.

"We find that in residential homes bees will be in the walls, in the soffits, or under homes," Johnston said.

If you do find yourself battling bees, the best thing to do is stay calm and cover your face, make sure you can see, then move to a closed space.

Johnston says there are three warning signs to look out for.

If bees are zigzagging in your face or bumping you, you are too close, and it's best to just walk away. But if you ever encounter a hive, experts recommend never trying to take care of it yourself, instead, call a professional.