Man charged in connection with 2019 Laguna Heights murder

A man was charged Friday in connection with a 2019 murder in Laguna Heights.

Tomas Rivera was charged with conspiracy to murder in connection with the murder of Miguel Angel Aguilera, whose body was found in his home in Laguna Heights in October 2019.

Rivera was arrested Thursday, officials said.

Bond was set at $1 million.

