Man charged with murder in connection with deadly Brownsville stabbing

A man accused of a fatal Brownsville stabbing has been charged with murder.

Eric Salinas Quintero, 43, is accused of stabbing 21-year-old Victor Hernandez on Sunday at an apartment complex on the 6000 block of Danubio Court in Brownsville.

Hernandez was stabbed in the neck and leg area and died at Valley Regional Medical Center on Monday.

Quintero was arrested Tuesday.

He was booked into Cameron County jail on a $400,000 bond.

