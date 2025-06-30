Man convicted in fatal Harlingen basketball game stabbing sentenced to 20 years

A man convicted of fatally stabbing a man in a Harlingen basketball game received a 20-year prison sentence.

Anthony Rodriguez was found guilty on Friday of fatally stabbing Victor Iracheta Jr. on April 14, 2023.

According to previous reports, the two men got into a fight after a basketball game. Prosecutors say Rodriguez, who was 19 at the time, stabbed 24-year-old Iracheta.

Rodriguez's defense team argued during the trial that the stabbing was in self-defense. During sentencing deliberations on Monday, they argued the crime was one of "sudden passion."

During sentencing deliberations, jurors heard from friends and relatives of Iracheta. His mother, Francis Iracheta, said on the stand her and her family's lives are ruined because of the crime. Francis also said it hurts looking at her granddaughter because she looks a lot like his father.

Rodriguez is receiving jail credit for time served.

