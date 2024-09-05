Man found dead in field as McAllen police investigate welfare concern

The McAllen Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead in a field.

According to a news release, police began investigating a report of a welfare concern on Sept. 2. Officers continued the investigation and on Wednesday, they found a dead male in a field near the 3600 block of North 29th Street in McAllen.

The dead male was the subject of the welfare concern and was identified as 53-year-old Jose Antonio Del Angel.

Police said no foul play is suspected, and an autopsy has been ordered.