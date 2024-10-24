Man found with gunshot wound in the leg at DHR Health parking lot

The Edinburg Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired in the parking lot of DHR Health.

According to a city of Edinburg spokesperson, officers arrived at the 5400 block of McColl Road at around 12:45 p.m. Thursday.

The spokesperson said officers found a 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg. Officers administered first aid and applied a tourniquet to the victim.

The man was taken to DHR emergency room and is expected to fully recover, according to the spokesperson.

The investigation is ongoing.