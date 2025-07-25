x

Man gets two life sentences for deadly Alton crash

Man gets two life sentences for deadly Alton crash
4 hours 26 minutes 53 seconds ago Friday, July 25 2025 Jul 25, 2025 July 25, 2025 6:00 PM July 25, 2025 in News - Local

The man charged in a deadly Alton crash has been found guilty on two counts of intoxication manslaughter.

Daniel Sustaita, 41, was given two life sentences on Friday. The crash happened in March 2022 near 5 Mile Line and Stewart Road.

RELATED STORY: Man charged with intoxication manslaughter in connection with deadly Alton crash

Sustaita was driving a Ford F-150 when he crashed into a vehicle at a red light, killing 21-year-old Christopher Moses Garcia and 21-year-old Karen Espino.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days