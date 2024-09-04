Man hospitalized in Hidalgo County shooting, investigation underway

KRGV photo

An investigation is underway after a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

The unidentified man was hospitalized with “serious, life-threatening injuries,” according to a news release.

The man was found Tuesday at around 8:30 p.m. after deputies responded to a report of shots fired at the 8200 block of East Curry Road, according to Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra.

The man was found lying in the driveway with multiple gunshot wounds, the news release stated.

Channel 5 News has a crew heading to the scene, check back for updates.