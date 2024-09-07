Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Weslaco identified
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a 23-year-old man dead in Weslaco.
DPS Spokesperson Lt. Christopher Olivarez said the shooting occurred at Joe Stephens Boulevard, near Sugar Sweet Avenue, at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.
Olivarez said the dead man was identified as Carlos Daniel Hinojos Hernandez, of La Feria.
No other details were made available, and the Texas Rangers are investigating.
