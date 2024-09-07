x

Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Weslaco identified

5 hours 1 minute 3 seconds ago Saturday, September 07 2024 Sep 7, 2024 September 07, 2024 10:28 AM September 07, 2024 in News - Local

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a 23-year-old man dead in Weslaco.

DPS Spokesperson Lt. Christopher Olivarez said the shooting occurred at Joe Stephens Boulevard, near Sugar Sweet Avenue, at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Olivarez said the dead man was identified as Carlos Daniel Hinojos Hernandez, of La Feria.

No other details were made available, and the Texas Rangers are investigating.

