Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Weslaco identified

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a 23-year-old man dead in Weslaco.

DPS Spokesperson Lt. Christopher Olivarez said the shooting occurred at Joe Stephens Boulevard, near Sugar Sweet Avenue, at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Olivarez said the dead man was identified as Carlos Daniel Hinojos Hernandez, of La Feria.

No other details were made available, and the Texas Rangers are investigating.