Man killed in South Padre Island officer-involved shooting identified

A 23-year-old man died following an officer-involved shooting that happened in South Padre Island on Saturday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Ruben Ray Martinez was identified Wednesday as the individual who was shot and killed in the shooting.

The shooting happened on March 15 at around 12:40 a.m. at the intersection of Padre Boulevard and Marlin Street.

DPS did not say when Martinez died, or which law enforcement agency was involved in the shooting. Details of what led to the shooting have not been made available.

South Padre Island City Manager Randy Smith previously said that SPI police officers were not the ones who fired their weapons.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the deadly shooting.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.