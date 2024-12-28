Man killed in two-vehicle crash involving a semi-tanker near Port of Harlingen

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a semi-tanker that killed an 88-year-old man.

DPS spokesperson Sgt. Maria Hernandez said Robert Rufus Dickens, of Rio Hondo, crashed into the semi-tanker at around 6:30 p.m. on FM 106 near the Port of Harlingen.

According to Hernandez, preliminary investigation revealed a 2016 Peterbilt semi-tanker was stationary facing south on FM 106, waiting to make a left turn into a business.

A 2014 Cadillac SRX, driven by Dickens, was traveling westbound, approaching the Peterbilt. For unknown reasons, Dickens failed to control his speed and crashed into the tanker, according to Hernandez.

Dickens was taken to Valley Baptist Medical Center, where he died from his injuries. The crash remains under investigation.