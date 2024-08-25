Man pleads guilty in deadly 2022 Edinburg kidnapping

A 23-year-old man pleaded guilty Friday in connection with a kidnapping turned homicide that ended with investigators finding the body of the victim in a burning vehicle.

Jorge Arredondo pleaded guilty Friday to a charge of capital murder by terroristic threat, court records show.

Arredondo is one of four people who were charged in the 2022 death of 37-year-old Teodoro Martinez.

The remaining three suspects — Nallely Belmares, Josias Hernandez and Juan Antonio Dueñes — have court hearings set for September.

According to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, Martinez was kidnapped on March 25, 2022 by four the individuals from a residence on the 13000 block of Mile 21 1/2 road in rural Edinburg.

While responding to the kidnapping, deputies received another call about an SUV on fire west of Val Verde Road on Mile 22 1/2 Road.

Martinez’s body was found inside the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said in a previous news release.

Arredondo is set to be sentenced on Monday.