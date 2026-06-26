Man pleads guilty to murder in deadly Cameron Park stabbing

The man charged in a deadly stabbing at Cameron Park in Brownsville has pleaded guilty to murder.

According to Cameron County court records, Juan Ivan Jimenez entered his plea on Tuesday, June 23, and was sentenced to 28 years in prison with credit for time already served.

As part of the plea agreement, a second count of aggravated assault was dismissed.

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The incident occurred on July 2, 2025, in the 2100 block of Florencia Avenue where two men and a woman were stabbed.

As previously reported, the victim, 26-year-old Rolando Arturo Vizcarra, was found with a stab wound to his neck. The woman had stab wounds to her head and facial area and a second man was stabbed in the shoulder.

Jimenez was originally charged with criminal homicide and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury.