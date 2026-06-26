Hidalgo County health department offering back-to-school vaccine clinics

Summer has just started, but it's never too early to get children ready for the school year.

The Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department will offer low-cost, back-to-school vaccines on Saturday, June 27, in McAllen.

It's part of the Summer Saturdays program. The goal is to make it easier for parents to get those vaccines without having to take time off work.

"People get busy with jobs, you know, we are little on time when it comes to the week. So this is to make it more available on Saturdays for them, so that way they are able to come in if they can," Public Health Technician Evelyn Rodriguez said.

The clinic will be held from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at McAllen Health Clinic, located at 300 East Hackberry Avenue.

The health department has additional clinics scheduled in July. The next clinic is scheduled for July 11 and the last clinic is scheduled for July 25.

For more information, call 956-383-6221 or click here.