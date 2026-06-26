City of Weslaco searching for funds to address flooding issues

Weslaco city leaders are focusing on flood prevention, but money is an issue.

Resident Delma Vallejo is staying close to home this summer.

"Avoid the stress of being on vacation and having to worry about and think, 'is the house going to be flooded?'" Vallejo said.

She says her home has been flooded twice in the past eight years, and with a tarp and sandbags, she's not taking any chances.

"We do this because when it rains and the rain is constant in this area, then the water will seep into the garage and from the garage it seeps into the house," Vallejo said.

Vallejo lives near 18th Street and Texas Boulevard in Weslaco, an area up and down the southwest part of the city prone to severe flooding.

"That makes me super upset, for any staff member to tell me that there isn't anything we can do for them. If we have to go out there with a bucket, I'll go with you, but we're not going to leave them hanging," Weslaco District 3 Commissioner Jose "JP" Rodriguez said.

During last week's city commission meeting, Commissioner Rodriguez, who represents that area, asked his fellow commissioners for solutions.

"We're looking at a 15 to 20-year plan, not just a two- or three-year fix," Weslaco Mayor Adrian Gonzalez.

Gonzalez says the city is looking for the money, state and federal funds that the city can match. He reminded taxpayers they only have a $33 million budget.

"We would love to do it all, but we don't have the money. So we have to rely on state and federal funding," Gonzalez said. "You're talking about hundreds of millions of dollars that we would have to use and we don't have that."

Gonzalez says they are going to prioritize drainage projects in areas prone to flooding.

Vallejo says they're considering moving because of the constant flooding risk.

"It does take a lot of time and energy of our busy schedules and our livelihoods just to take care of this," Vallejo said.

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