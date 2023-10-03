x

Man sentenced in 2020 shooting death of teen near Edinburg

A man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter has been sentenced to 19 years in jail.

Jonathan Salinas is getting some credit for time served.

Prosecutors say Salinas shot 18-year-old Alysha Garza in June 2020.

Garza succumbed to her injuries following the shooting.

Court records indicate Salinas is receiving 1,195 days of jail credit.

