Man sentenced in 2020 shooting death of teen near Edinburg
A man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter has been sentenced to 19 years in jail.
Jonathan Salinas is getting some credit for time served.
Prosecutors say Salinas shot 18-year-old Alysha Garza in June 2020.
Garza succumbed to her injuries following the shooting.
Court records indicate Salinas is receiving 1,195 days of jail credit.
