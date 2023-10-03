Man sentenced in 2020 shooting death of teen near Edinburg

A man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter has been sentenced to 19 years in jail.

Jonathan Salinas is getting some credit for time served.

READ ABOUT THE SHOOTING HERE

Prosecutors say Salinas shot 18-year-old Alysha Garza in June 2020.

Garza succumbed to her injuries following the shooting.

Court records indicate Salinas is receiving 1,195 days of jail credit.