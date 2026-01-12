Man, woman arrested after McAllen traffic stop reveals more than $130,000 of cocaine in vehicle

Photo courtesy of Texas DPS.

A man and a woman were arrested after the Texas Department of Public Safety found more than $130,000 in cocaine inside a vehicle.

Jorge Luis Garcia, 34, and Angelica Lucio Garcia, 34, were arrested in McAllen on Thursday, January 8 during an Operation Lone Star traffic stop.

DPS troopers stopped a gold Volkswagen Jetta for a traffic violation on U.S. Expressway 83, east of Jackson Road, according to DPS spokesperson Sgt. Maria Hernandez.

Hernandez said during a vehicle search, troopers discovered seven taped-wrapped bundles of cocaine in two gift bags. The bundles weighed 16 pounds and had an estimated street value of $131,250.

Jorge and Angelica were arrested on a charge of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance. The investigation is ongoing.