Mask not covering your nose? If so, it's not helping you — or anyone else
Wearing a face mask reduces the risk of spreading or catching the coronavirus.
People who don't wear masks properly, though, don't protect themselves — or anyone else.
When a mask doesn't cover a person's nose, the mask doesn't prevent that person from breathing in the virus. Loose-fitting masks allow particles to escape.
For maximum protection, masks should be used in conjunction with social distancing.
