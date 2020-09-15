Mask not covering your nose? If so, it's not helping you — or anyone else

Wearing a face mask reduces the risk of spreading or catching the coronavirus.

People who don't wear masks properly, though, don't protect themselves — or anyone else.

When a mask doesn't cover a person's nose, the mask doesn't prevent that person from breathing in the virus. Loose-fitting masks allow particles to escape.

For maximum protection, masks should be used in conjunction with social distancing.

