Mission road widening project could affect school drop-offs, bus routes

The Texas Department of Transportation will close Taylor Road between Mile 5 Road and Mile 4 Road on Monday for a widening project.

The closure could affect school drop-offs and bus routes for some Sharyland families.

Parents who use Taylor Road to get to Garza Elementary, Sharyland North Junior High, Pioneer High School or Wernecke Elementary will have to find another way to drop off their children.

The project will also impact at least one bus route and the people who live in the area.

For Carlos Sanchez, the widening of FM 676 is more than added time to his daily commute; it's happening right outside his front door.

"I think the traffic and getting in and out is going to be the main frustration once it gets underway," Sanchez said.

Sanchez has lived along Taylor Road for nearly five years.

Beginning Monday, the widening road project will close Taylor Road to traffic, limiting access to only those who live in the area.

"When they broke the ground here, we actually had some rain, and it just made a mess there all the first the runoff," Sanchez said.

The main work will be done at the intersection of Taylor Road and FM 676.

It's a $12 million project by TxDOT. Because of the work, school buses won't be able to pass through the intersection for about two weeks.

"For the first two weeks the contractor is going to be breaking up the existing pavement and after that they'll be putting up a stable pathway for the buses to get through," TxDOT spokesperson Ray Pedraza said.

Channel 5 News reached out to Sharyland Independent School District about the impact the construction project will have. District officials said four students live in the impacted area.

The district has notified parents. Those who take the bus will be meeting at an alternate bus stop, with extra patrols assigned for safety.

Despite inconveniences, Sanchez says the road expansion is needed.

"Once you start getting into Mission and Alton, it gets congested once you get past Shary Road, so I think it'll be beneficial for the area and flow of traffic," Sanchez said.

The project is expected to wrap up in late February or early March, weather permitting.

Watch the video above for the full story.