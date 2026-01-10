Reports of alleged hostage situation at Port Isabel Detention Center are false, ICE says

Photo by mgnonline.com.

Reports of a "hostage situation" at the Port Isabel Detention Center in Los Fresnos are false, according to a statement from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Channel 5 News received reports Saturday morning of the alleged hostage situation and reached out to ICE for more information.

ICE said there was a "minor protest" in one of the dorms that ended "peacefully" within 45 minutes.

Read the full statement below:

"Allegations that there was a hostage situation at the ICE Port Isabel Detention Center in Los Fresnos, Texas, on Jan. 10 are false. This morning there was a MINOR protest in one of the dorms at Port Isabel. ICE officers and facility staff immediately met with the detainees to address their concerns, and the protest ended peacefully within 45 minutes."