Matamoros preparing for arrival of more migrants

Families in Matamoros noticed a change recently.

Most of them weren't deported, but they had an appointment for an asylum interview to start crossing the border.

Those appointments went away last week after the CBP One app shut down.

“It was devastating, we didn't get a response,” Venezuelan migrant Luis Naranjo said.

Naranjo is staying at a Catholic run migrant camp at the former Alfredo Pumarejo Hospital, which currently houses 250 migrants.

Channel 5 News was told that number is lower than usual.

Camp director Jose Luis Elias said many migrants at the camp decided to stay and hope for things to improve.

A few blocks away from the camp is the city stadium, where the Mexican government is building a temporary tent city that has the capacity to house 3,000 people.

Matamoros Mayor Alberto Granados says they're getting ready, and will open it when it's needed.

While Matamoros is currently not on the receiving end of a massive deportation effort, officials said they’re expecting more migrants to come.

