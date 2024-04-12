Matt's Building Materials preparing for Saturday re-opening
A new chapter for Matt's Building Materials in Pharr starts this weekend.
The store burned down on New Years Day 2022, and will reopen on Saturday, April 13.
Matt’s has been a staple in the community for the past 50 years, and store co-owner Isaac Smith said the community is excited for the store to come back.
“I already had a few customers come inside, and they got really emotional,” Smith said. “They're coming in here like, ‘it's so beautiful, and I’m glad to see you guys are back.’"
Smith says they want to make sure customers feel right at home. The entrance will be decorated with pictures and messages from the community. The store’s iconic wooden Texas flag from the original store was saved during the fire.
The first 500 people at Saturday’s grand reopening ceremony will receive a swag bag as a token of appreciation from the store.
The re-opening is set for Saturday, April 13 at 7:30 a.m. on 404 East Exp. 83 in Pharr.
