Mayor considering age limit increase in downtown McAllen after police officer assaulted

McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos said the city is getting help from the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission to look into increasing the age limit to enter a bar in downtown McAllen.

The city started looking into the age limit increase after two teens were arrested early Sunday morning in connection with the assault of a police officer in downtown McAllen.

As previously reported, 17-year-old Alexander Andree Flores and 18-year-old Sergio Contreras Sandoval were arrested following the assault.

Flores is accused of assaulting a female police officer who was responding to a fist fight near the intersection of South 17th Street and Beaumont Avenue on Sunday at around 2 a.m. Both suspects remain jailed.

Villalobos described the assault as “an incident by young individuals that really have absolutely no business to be in downtown McAllen.”

Villalobos said he wants the minimum age to enter a bar to go up from 18 to 21.

“I think they have been doing things that maybe they weren't supposed to — maybe allowing minors in,” Villalobos said. “We're going to crack down on that."

In May 2025, 20-year-old Giannacalo Coriabustos died in a suspected DWI crash that also killed Juan Carlos Perez. Dionicio Luna Aguirre, who was the driver of the car Coriabustos was in, was arrested.

According to a criminal complaint, social media videos showed Aguirre and Coriabustos drinking at a bar in downtown McAllen prior to the crash.

A workshop to discuss the age increase is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 29 at noon at McAllen City Hall.