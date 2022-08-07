x

Mayoral candidates in Palmhurst special election discuss plans for the city

Friday, August 05 2022
By: Allysa Cole

With Friday marking the end of early voting in the special election for the Palmhurst mayoral race, all four candidates spoke with Channel 5 News to discuss their plans for the city.

In Palmhurst, property owners don’t have to pay fees or charges for public utility services or property taxes. The candidates - Israel Silva, Ricka Tijerina, Fred Del Barrio and Eddie Montalvo – said keeping the city property tax-free depends on business sales tax revenue. 

Election day is Wednesday, August 10.

