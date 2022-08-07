Mayoral candidates in Palmhurst special election discuss plans for the city

With Friday marking the end of early voting in the special election for the Palmhurst mayoral race, all four candidates spoke with Channel 5 News to discuss their plans for the city.

In Palmhurst, property owners don’t have to pay fees or charges for public utility services or property taxes. The candidates - Israel Silva, Ricka Tijerina, Fred Del Barrio and Eddie Montalvo – said keeping the city property tax-free depends on business sales tax revenue.

Election day is Wednesday, August 10.

