McClatchy has 30 papers in 14 states, operations continue

By The Associated Press



McClatchy, which has filed for bankruptcy protection, operates 30 newspapers in 14 states. Its papers include The Miami Herald, The Kansas City Star and The Sacramento Bee. The company says the newspapers will continue to operate as it reorganizes under Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The newspaper industry has been devastated by changing technology that has sent the vast majority of people online in search of news. McClatchy's origins date to 1857 when it began publishing a four-page paper in Sacramento, California, following the California Gold Rush. That paper became The Sacramento Bee.

