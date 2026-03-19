Suspects still on the run after breaking into Alamo tire shop, owner says

An Alamo oil and tire shop owner is working to recover after a burglary cost him thousands of dollars in losses.

Hidalgo County authorities say the suspects are still on the run.

Gerardo Cantu has spent the past two years building his business, Cantu Oil Change and Tire Shop, from the ground up.

The shop near North Alamo and Minnesota Road was broken into on Saturday, March 14, 2026.

Cantu says he didn't find out about the break-in until the next day.

"A friend told me the next day that a window had been broken," Cantu said. "So we came over, checked the security cameras, and called the police to report that a window had been broken."

The suspect shattered a window to get inside.

Cantu says once the suspect got in, they moved through the shop and took off with more than $6,000 worth of equipment.

"Impact tools, power tools, grease guns, a tool for ball joints, and various other equipment," Cantu said.

The suspect also took more than $200 in cash from the register. Cantu says the suspect was inside the shop for about an hour.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect leaving and getting picked up by a waiting vehicle.

Cantu says this is the first time his shop has ever been targeted. Now, he's left paying out of pocket to repair the damage left behind.

"The glass ended up costing me over $1,000," Cantu said.

Cantu says he had to go out and buy the equipment all over again.

"What else could I do?" Cantu said. "The business has to keep going. I just have to put my back into it."

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

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