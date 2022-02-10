McAllen approves new training facility for fire department

The McAllen Fire Department received the green light from the city to move forward with plans for a new state of the art training facility.

It's set to built near the current drill tower site in north McAllen. Plans are still in the design phase, with assistant fire Chief Juan Gloria saying there is a need fo rth efacility.

"We lack the training facilities, the classrooms, offices, you know the administrative side of things where our training division can function creating their training action plans," Gloria.

Gloria said there's no timeline on a groundbreaking yet, adding that the facility will be open for neighboring fire departments to use as well.