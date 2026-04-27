RGV Hispanic Chamber of Commerce gets ready for Noche de Gala in Mission
The RGV Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is preparing to host one of the biggest events of the year.
Noche de Gala is a night of great food, spirits, and fun.
RGV Hispanic Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Cynthia M. Sakulenzki spoke with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza about what they have planned for this year's event.
Noche De Gala is scheduled for May 14 at the Corinthians Event Center, located at 1516 East Expressway 83 in Mission.
For more information, click here.
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