Sebastian MUD issues water boil notice following water line break

Photo by mgnonline.com.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality issued a boil water notice for Sebastian MUD after a water line break.

To ensure destruction of any harmful bacteria, customers must boil water before using it for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth or washing hands and face. The water should be brought to a vigorous boil for two minutes.

Children, seniors and people with weakened immune systems are especially at risk from harmful bacteria in the water.

Instead of boiling water, customers can also purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.

Sebastian MUD will notify customers when the water is safe to use again.

Anyone with questions can contact Sebastian MUD at 956-347-3036.