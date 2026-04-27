UTRGV School of Podiatric Medicine to graduate inaugural class
The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley School of Podiatric Medicine will graduate its first class.
The school is the first in Texas and one of only 10 in the nation. Eighteen students will receive their Doctor of Podiatric Medicine degrees on May 2 at the UTRGV campus in Brownsville.
"With their degrees in hand, and about to head off for residency, these outstanding students are one step closer to being able to practice as podiatrists," SOPM Dean Javier La Fontaine said.
The ceremony will take place at the PlainsCapital Bank El Gran Salón in the UTRGV Student Union from 10 a.m. to noon.
Dr. Fred Farías, UTRGV associate vice president for Government Relations, will speak at the ceremony. Dean La Fontaine will deliver remarks.
After completing four years of training, graduates will move on to three years of residency before qualifying for licensure as podiatrists. Students were matched to residency programs this past March during SOPM Match Day.
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