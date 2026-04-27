Alton man charged in connection with McAllen parking lot shooting

An Alton man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that took place in a McAllen business parking lot that hospitalized one man.

The McAllen Police Department was able to identify and locate the suspect, 26-year-old Salvador Picena Rangel, according to a news release.

An arrest warrant was served at Rangel's residence in Alton. He was arraigned on Saturday, April 25, and charged with aggravated assault; he was issued a $60,000 bond. According to Hidalgo County jail records, he was released on Sunday.

RELATED STORY: McAllen police investigate shooting that left one man injured

The shooting occurred on Saturday in the 4000 block of Expressway 83. McAllen police officers responded to a report of a 34-year-old male shot in the parking lot.

According to the news release, responding officers determined a crowd of men and women got into a verbal altercation at around 2 a.m. Two of the males involved entered into an argument, with the victim on foot and the suspect in a white pickup.

The news release said the suspect fired a handgun out the window of the truck and struck the victim. The suspect then fled the scene before officers arrived.

The victim remains hospitalized, police said.