La Joya ISD to continue Pre-K programs after Head Start partnership ends

KRGV file photo.

La Joya Independent School District will end its partnership with Hidalgo County Head Start on June 30.

District leaders say Pre-K opportunities for students will remain fully intact and will be provided by the district.

La Joya ISD will continue serving all Pre-K students through its existing early childhood programs across campuses, and families can expect no disruption to services.

The district will continue offering full-day Pre-K programs staffed by certified teachers and instructional aides. It will also maintain its two-way dual-language model and early learning instructional materials.

"The most important message for our families is that Pre-K opportunities are not going away," Chief of Academics and School Leadership Dr. Derek Little said. "Our district is fully prepared and staffed to continue serving every Pre-K student with high-quality instruction, experienced educators and the strong academic foundation our youngest learners deserve."

Enrollment data from the partnership sites showed a decline from 544 students in the 2024-2025 school year to 503 students in 2025-2026.

To ensure a smooth transition for families, La Joya ISD has implemented a phased communication and support plan that began in April. The plan includes district notifications, campus parent meetings and individualized family support sessions to assist with enrollment questions.

"Our responsibility is to ensure that every child in our district has access to a strong start in their educational journey," Superintendent of Schools Dr. Marcey Sorensen said. "As this partnership concludes, our commitment to our families remains unchanged."

La Joya ISD is fully equipped to continue serving Pre-K students with high-quality instruction and experienced educators, Sorensen said.

All Pre-K programs will remain active and fully funded at every campus. Services previously available through the partnership will continue through the district's early childhood programs.