McAllen mariachi brothers previously detained by ICE opening for Kacey Musgraves in Gruene Hall performances

Antonio, Caleb, Joshua Gámez-Cuéllar and their parents, Emma Guadalupe Cuellar Lopez and Luis Antonio Gamez Martinez. courtesy photo

Country music star Kacey Musgraves will perform for three nights with three McAllen siblings as her opening act.

Musgraves, a Texas native, will perform on May 3, May 4, and May 5 at Gruene Hall in New Braunfels to promote her new album, “Middle of Nowhere.”

During the Gruene shows, The Mariachi Brothers will open for her. The brothers — Antonio, 18, Caleb, 14, and Joshua Gámez-Cuéllar, 12 — and their parents were detained by federal immigration officers in February following an immigration appointment.

The family migrated to the Rio Grande Valley in 2023 under the CBP One Program to flee violence in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

Antonio and Caleb were identified as members of McAllen High School’s award-winning Mariachi Oro group.

The family was held in separate immigration facilities in Raymondville and Dilley, and their detainment sparked national attention and bipartisan support for their release. The family was released from custody on March 9.

Doors for the shows open at 7 p.m., according to Gruene Hall's website. The Mariachi Brothers play at 8 p.m., and Musgraves takes the stage at 9 p.m.

Tickets to the performances are available online.