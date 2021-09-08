McAllen clinic providing resources for women

A clinic in McAllen has had to become creative in the way they can help women.

Nearly a thousand miles from the Whole Woman's Health of McAllen, abortion clinics in Albuquerque, New Mexico have been receiving patients from across the state of Texas. But for many women, that long journey isn't necessarily very affordable.

READ ALSO: Valley nonprofit reports record increase in donations after abortion bill passed

Andrea Ferrigno is vice president for Whole Women's Health abortion clinics in Texas and says women are facing more obstacles in trying to get an abortion.

"There's always going to be privileged few that will be able to access the abortion services they need,” Ferrigno said.

If a patient wants an abortion and it’s past the legal time limit in Texas, the clinic will connect them to organizations that will provide funding for travel and accommodations outside of Texas.

RELATED COVERAGE: