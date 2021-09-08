x

McAllen clinic providing resources for women

2 hours 20 minutes 22 seconds ago Wednesday, September 08 2021 Sep 8, 2021 September 08, 2021 11:19 AM September 08, 2021 in News - Local
By: Santiago Caicedo

A clinic in McAllen has had to become creative in the way they can help women.

Nearly a thousand miles from the Whole Woman's Health of McAllen, abortion clinics in Albuquerque, New Mexico have been receiving patients from across the state of Texas. But for many women, that long journey isn't necessarily very affordable.

Andrea Ferrigno is vice president for Whole Women's Health abortion clinics in Texas and says women are facing more obstacles in trying to get an abortion.

"There's always going to be privileged few that will be able to access the abortion services they need,” Ferrigno said.

If a patient wants an abortion and it’s past the legal time limit in Texas, the clinic will connect them to organizations that will provide funding for travel and accommodations outside of Texas.

