Valley nonprofit reports record increase in donations after abortion bill passed

The new Texas law banning abortions after six weeks has been in effect less than a week, but local advocacy groups say it's already impacting people in the Valley.

The nonprofit organization Frontera Fund says they've received a record number of donations to help cover travel expenses for women seeking the medical procedure out of state since SB8 went into effect last Wednesday.

Although the organization typically raises money to help women pay for abortions, Executive Director for the Frontera Fund, Zaena Zamora, says they've changed their focus to assisting women pay for travel.

The new Texas law also allows any private citizen to sue Texas abortion providers who violate SB8, as well as anyone who "aids or abets" a woman from getting the medical procedure.

Watch the video above for the full story.