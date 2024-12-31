McAllen commissioners approve airport expansion project
More and more people are flying to and through the McAllen International Airport, and visitors are noticing.
To keep up with the growth and travel demand, the city of McAllen is moving forward with renovations to its airport.
During a Dec. 9 meeting, McAllen city commissioners approved a 70,000 square foot expansion plan to the airport that will include four more gates, a baggage system and tech upgrades.
“We're also looking at more parking. We’ve been jammed, we've been packed," McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos said.
According to Villalobos, the funding for the renovations — currently set at $8.3 million — will include an environmental study before breaking ground.
Villalobos said commissioners also approved a $140,000 safety assessment required by the Federal Aviation Administration.
“We need to do a study to see if there’s anything we need to do to make our airport more safe,” Villalobos said.
Watch the video above for the full story.
