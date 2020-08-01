x

McAllen crews to begin mosquito spraying efforts

5 hours 41 minutes 4 seconds ago Saturday, August 01 2020 Aug 1, 2020 August 01, 2020 11:08 AM August 01, 2020 in News - Local

The City of McAllen Health and Code Enforcement will begin mosquito spraying efforts across the entire city this weekend and in areas that have high mosquito populations, according to a news release issued on Saturday.

The City of McAllen also recommends residents do their part in keeping mosquitoes at bay. Useful tips include:

* Empty or remove cans, buckets, old tires, pots and other containers that hold water

* Keep gutters clear of debris and standing water.

* Remove standing water around structures and from flat roofs.

* Change water in pet dishes daily.

* Maintain backyard pools or hot tubs.

* Cover trash containers.

Residents can report mosquito complaints to McAllen 3-1-1 or at 681-3111, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday and 24 hours a day, a McAllen code officer is on call at 681-1900.



