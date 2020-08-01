McAllen crews to begin mosquito spraying efforts

The City of McAllen Health and Code Enforcement will begin mosquito spraying efforts across the entire city this weekend and in areas that have high mosquito populations, according to a news release issued on Saturday.

The City of McAllen also recommends residents do their part in keeping mosquitoes at bay. Useful tips include:

* Empty or remove cans, buckets, old tires, pots and other containers that hold water

* Keep gutters clear of debris and standing water.

* Remove standing water around structures and from flat roofs.

* Change water in pet dishes daily.

* Maintain backyard pools or hot tubs.

* Cover trash containers.

Residents can report mosquito complaints to McAllen 3-1-1 or at 681-3111, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday and 24 hours a day, a McAllen code officer is on call at 681-1900.





