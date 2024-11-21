McAllen felon convicted for possessing firearms

A 35-year-old McAllen man has pled guilty to possessing firearms while a felon, according to U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani.

Hamdani said David Michael Saenz was stopped by law enforcement on September 11 for a traffic violation. Authorities smelled marijuana coming from Saenz's vehicle, at which time Saenz said he was in possession of firearms.

Law enforcement searched Saenz's vehicle and found two handguns in a holster, along with two more firearms, according to Hamdani. Methamphetamine and marijuana were also found in the vehicle. Saenz also admitted to possessing one of the found firearms to "protect himself while engaging in drug dealing."

Hamdani said it was also revealed that Saenz was previously convicted of aggravated robbery in 2021 and is prohibited from being in possession of firearms.

Saenz entered a plea and is scheduled for sentencing on Feb. 4, 2025. He faces up to 15 years in federal prison and a possible fine of $250,000.