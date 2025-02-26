McAllen immigration attorney reacts to online registry for migrants living in the US illegally

A new immigration-related effort by the Trump administration requires all undocumented migrants to self-report online.

All undocumented migrants who are 14 years old and older will also need to give fingerprints and provide an address when they register.

“Likely, the government can and will use that in order to implement deportation proceedings against these people,” immigration attorney Carlos M. Garcia said. “It's up to each person individually to determine what they are going to do. Are they going to comply with the government's request?”

The Trump administration says undocumented migrants who do not self-report could face fines, jail time, or both.

The form and process for registration has not yet been created, but the government says online accounts can already be created.