McAllen ISD holding back to school bash

The McAllen Independent School District is helping students get ready for the upcoming school year.

McAllen ISD is holding their Back to School Bash on Friday, Aug. 2 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Rowe High School Gym, located at 2101 N. Ware Road in McAllen.

McAllen ISD students are receiving free backpacks at the event. Free breakfast and lunch is being provided for all children in the public between the ages of 1 and 18.

Free school supplies, manicures, haircuts and physicals are also being provided.

Children can also receive immunizations for $10, while those ages 19 and up can get immunizations for $20.

McAllen ISD is also welcoming new students to register at the event.

For more information, call 956-971-1113 or 956-632-3232.