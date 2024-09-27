McAllen ISD hosting College Night event for all Valley students

McAllen Independent School District is getting ready for their annual College Night.

Representatives of more than 85 colleges and universities will attend and be available to answer questions about things like financial aid.

McAllen ISD says students Valleywide are invited to attend.

"It's open for everyone in the community, everyone. Of course, we do invite all our McAllen ISD parents and students, but we also invite our community. Any other student or any other district, any other parents that want to know more," McAllen High School College Admissions Specialist Nelda Gutierrez said.

College night is free to attend and is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 30 at the McAllen High School gym.