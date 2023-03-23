McAllen ISD Police Department preparing for emergencies

Authorities are reminding the public that school campuses are all gun free zones.

The reminder comes after police responded to what turned out to be hoax phone calls that reported shootings Wednesday at two high schools in Brownsville and McAllen.

"We don't want to underestimate or overestimate," Rommel Hinojosa, an officer with the McAllen Independent School District Police Department, said. "At McAllen ISD, we have 62 police officers, and we train extensively throughout the year. It's very important that we get this information out to parents to know that we're doing what it takes to keep their children safe."

There are parking lot exceptions here in the Texas for people who are licensed to carry, but those vary from district to district.