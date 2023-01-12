McAllen ISD: Student hit by school bus
A 9-year-old student with the McAllen Independent School District was hospitalized Thursday after being hit by a district school bus, spokesman Mark May said.
The student from Victor Fields Elementary School was hit by the bus while riding a bicycle at around 3:55 p.m. at the 1300 block of S. 17th 1/2 St., May said.
The student was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the McAllen Police Department said in a news release.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
