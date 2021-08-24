McAllen ISD students react to changes as in-person learning returns

McAllen Independent School District is among several Valley school districts that kicked off a new school year with a local mask mandate in place.

Parents and students from Ben Milam Elementary expressed how they felt about returning to the classroom a year after learning remotely.

On top of social distancing precautions, one of the most notable differences spotted across the elementary school is the requirement of face coverings, something the district implemented in contrast to Gov. Greg Abbott’s previously set mask mandate ban.

McAllen ISD is taking an online survey where parents can share their first-day-of-school experience.

Watch the video above for the whole story.